Capral Aluminium Partner

We're excited to share that Tindo Solar has partnered with Capral Aluminium for the supply of high-quality frames for our solar panels. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring more of our supply chain onshore. By working with local partners like Capral, we're not only ensuring better control over our materials and processes but also supporting Australian industry. This is just the beginning—our goal is to continue scaling up production and making even more of our solar panel components right here at home. We look forward to many more collaborations as we grow!