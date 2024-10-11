Solar Wholesaler PV Supply Chain

Tindo Solar is proud to support Australia’s plan to revitalize the domestic PV supply chain, a move that benefits not only manufacturers but also solar wholesalers across the country. As one of Australia’s leading PV manufacturers, Tindo Solar is eager to be among the first applicants for the federal government’s AUD 1 billion Solar Sunshot program. This funding will enable us to significantly scale up production, allowing solar wholesalers to offer more locally made, premium solar panels to meet the increasing demand for renewable energy.



By enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, we aim to provide even more high-quality, #AustralianMade solar panels to meet the growing demand for renewable energy solutions. This also benefits solar wholesalers, who can offer their customers locally made products with shorter supply chains and higher quality control. With the support of this program, Tindo Solar is poised to play a major role in reshaping Australia’s solar industry and further cementing our place in the global PV market.



We’re excited to see how this will contribute to a stronger, more sustainable future for solar energy in Australia. #Markets #ModulesUpstreamManufacturing #photovoltaic