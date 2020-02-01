Previous
I'm so small.... by tinkinwonderland
32 / 365

I'm so small....

This bear is over half the size of me. The woman in asda was laughing when she saw me carry him. Many children were envious. He came home with me and he's called Eric.
1st February 2020

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
