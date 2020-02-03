Previous
Water feature in Rufford Abbey by tinkinwonderland
Water feature in Rufford Abbey

A cold wander around one of my favourite places today, got some stunning photos too.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
