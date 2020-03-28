Previous
Next
Ah virtual reality, so much better than reality. by tinkinwonderland
88 / 365

Ah virtual reality, so much better than reality.

Virtual reality is so much more preferable to this locked down bullshit
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise