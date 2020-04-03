Previous
Next
In lieu of Easter eggs... by tinkinwonderland
94 / 365

In lieu of Easter eggs...

Couldn't see my family for Easter this year because of the lockdown. Where normally we would have eggs and other assorted treats my mother makes, this year she sent us these boxes.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise