I want a hug. by tinkinwonderland
97 / 365

I want a hug.

I drew my needs. I need a hug so much, stupid bloody virus.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
27% complete

