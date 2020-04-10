Previous
Supermoon. by tinkinwonderland
101 / 365

Supermoon.

I just loved how it was peeking through the dark clouds, teaching me a lesson that light can always make its way through the darkness, this lockdown can't last forever.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

