Previous
Next
Zipper. by tinkinwonderland
105 / 365

Zipper.

He may have been the scariest character ever designed by animal crossing creators, but it's Easter month and it needed representing somehow.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise