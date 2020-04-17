Previous
Awww by tinkinwonderland
108 / 365

Awww

It's nice to know in the trying times of the pandemic that even these fake characters on a game have my back. Thanks Canberra.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
