Don't have cold feet anymore. by tinkinwonderland
116 / 365

Don't have cold feet anymore.

I'd been complaining for ages about my cold feet, my mother bought these and had them sent to my house so I don't have cold feet anymore 😂
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Chloe

