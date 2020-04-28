Previous
Next
I'm engaged to a crazy person. by tinkinwonderland
119 / 365

I'm engaged to a crazy person.

Really he's insane. I have no other words.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise