Previous
Next
Roll 20 by tinkinwonderland
166 / 365

Roll 20

Started playing an online dungeons and dragons with my friends. My character is called Melody and I love her.

Also as a side note - happy 19th to my baby brother.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise