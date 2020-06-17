Previous
The day my brother found out I was right. by tinkinwonderland
168 / 365

The day my brother found out I was right.

I told him it was a girl from day one. He was adamant it was a boy. I so love being right.
17th June 2020 17th Jun 20

Chloe

@tinkinwonderland
I am a student in the UK, studying for my masters degree in psychological wellbeing and mental health. I aren't overly gregarious but I have...
