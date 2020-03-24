Previous
First ladybird by tinley23
Photo 422

First ladybird

Yesterday was such a lovely spring day that it brought out all sorts of insects. I just hope the anticipated wintery weekend doesn’t kill them all off.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Lesley

@tinley23
