Photo 431
Baking (April Challenge)
So...I’ve tidied my baking ingredient drawer (trust me - you should have seen it before!) and, if I had some eggs I would definitely (maybe) bake something :)
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
baking
,
april20words
Babs
ace
It is amazing how tidy we are getting while self isolating.
April 3rd, 2020
Pat Thacker
Well done, I'm frightened to tidy mine as 90% will be out of date....
April 3rd, 2020
