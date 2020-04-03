Sign up
Photo 432
Reading (April challenge)
I am part way through all of these. If I finish one of them before finishing isolation I will be chuffed.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
536
photos
45
followers
82
following
118% complete
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
Tags
reading
,
books
,
april20words
Babs
ace
I would be lost if I didn't have a book to read. Luckily we have thousands in our house. Book collecting is an obsession of both of us.
April 3rd, 2020
Pat Thacker
Stick at it, I'm loving the bookmark in the bottom book!
April 3rd, 2020
