Reading (April challenge) by tinley23
Photo 432

Reading (April challenge)

I am part way through all of these. If I finish one of them before finishing isolation I will be chuffed.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Lesley

I would be lost if I didn't have a book to read. Luckily we have thousands in our house. Book collecting is an obsession of both of us.
April 3rd, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Stick at it, I'm loving the bookmark in the bottom book!
April 3rd, 2020  
