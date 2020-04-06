Sign up
Photo 435
Homemade (April Words Challenge)
Homemade crumble, with homegrown rhubarb. Deeeeelicious :)
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
crumble
,
rhubarb
,
april20words
Louise
And all because of tidying your baking drawer ;). Looks very delicious, I can almost smell it!
April 7th, 2020
