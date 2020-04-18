Sign up
Photo 452
Art (April words challenge)
A little bundle of my grandson's (aged just 3) art arrived in the post for me today. He is obviously destined for great things :)
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
557
photos
47
followers
85
following
Views
3
365
iPhone 11 Pro
18th April 2020 3:20pm
Tags
art
,
april20words
