Photo 460
Anzac Day/Remembrance (April words challenge)
I made Anzac biscuits (with a twist) in honour of Anzac Day.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
564
photos
48
followers
85
following
126% complete
View this month »
460
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th April 2020 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
biscuits
,
remembrance
,
anzac
Pat Thacker
They look delicious, what's the twist?
April 25th, 2020
Babs
ace
Who would have thought Anzac biscuits would travel to the UK. I love Anzac biscuits. Trouble is you can't stop at just eating one.
April 25th, 2020
Lesley
ace
@onewing
That is so true, and I’m already the size of a house with all this isolation baking 🙄
April 25th, 2020
Lesley
ace
@pattyblue
The addition of pumpkin seeds and a few flakes almonds. It worked!
April 25th, 2020
