Anzac Day/Remembrance (April words challenge) by tinley23
Photo 460

Anzac Day/Remembrance (April words challenge)

I made Anzac biscuits (with a twist) in honour of Anzac Day.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Lesley

Pat Thacker
They look delicious, what's the twist?
April 25th, 2020  
Who would have thought Anzac biscuits would travel to the UK. I love Anzac biscuits. Trouble is you can't stop at just eating one.
April 25th, 2020  
@onewing That is so true, and I’m already the size of a house with all this isolation baking 🙄
April 25th, 2020  
@pattyblue The addition of pumpkin seeds and a few flakes almonds. It worked!
April 25th, 2020  
