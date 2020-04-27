Sign up
Photo 462
Distance (April words challenge)
We went a different way on our dog walk and halted near a pylon. Looking back I could see them stretching miles to the south.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
566
photos
47
followers
84
following
Tags
distance
,
pylon
,
april20words
