Photo 525
Happy birthday Buddy
This handsome chap is 12 years old today. Lots of cuddles and an extra treat for Buddy today.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
1st July 2020 4:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
greyhound
