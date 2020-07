Shameful display

I’m a rubbish gardener but I had high hopes for these carrots. The seeds came in a free pack from M&S, and four of them made it through to the planting-out stage. One died but the remaining three appeared to be hale and hearty. I left them in the ground for the recommended 75 and dug them up today. What a disappointment! That’s gonna be the smallest carrot cake in the world!