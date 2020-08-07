Sign up
Photo 563
Golden hour
SOOC shot from back bedroom window last night. For August words.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th August 2020 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
dusk
,
aug20words
Babs
ace
Golden hour is the best time of day.
August 8th, 2020
Louise
And a lovely gold it is
August 8th, 2020
