Stranger strangers by tinley23
Photo 575

Stranger strangers

We had absolutely no idea what these people were all about...and neither did the woman in the shop, so it seems.

August words - stranger
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Lesley

Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Babs ace
Interesting, I think I would have had to ask them what it was all about. Maybe an Alice in Wonderland connection, or could be a link to Grayson Perry's alter ego, Claire, ha ha.
August 19th, 2020  
FBailey ace
How bizarre, especially with the masks! Great photo opp:)
August 19th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Ha ha that woman watching them cracks me up 😆 fav.
August 19th, 2020  
Wendy ace
This is great!
I especially like the expression of the woman in the back.
You should tag this for the street challenge!
August 19th, 2020  
Lesley ace
@onewing Haha maybe so :)
August 19th, 2020  
Lesley ace
@fbailey @pattyblue Right place, right time for a change. I do have to admire the girl talking as she has even co-ordinated her mask to her outfit. Good girl!
August 19th, 2020  
Lesley ace
@farmreporter Haha I did too. Ooh thank you. I will do that.
August 19th, 2020  
