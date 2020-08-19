Sign up
Photo 575
Stranger strangers
We had absolutely no idea what these people were all about...and neither did the woman in the shop, so it seems.
August words - stranger
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
7
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
838
photos
67
followers
91
following
157% complete
View this month »
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Latest from all albums
186
571
187
76
572
573
574
575
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th August 2020 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
birmingham
,
stranger
,
aug20words
,
street-72
Babs
ace
Interesting, I think I would have had to ask them what it was all about. Maybe an Alice in Wonderland connection, or could be a link to Grayson Perry's alter ego, Claire, ha ha.
August 19th, 2020
FBailey
ace
How bizarre, especially with the masks! Great photo opp:)
August 19th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Ha ha that woman watching them cracks me up 😆 fav.
August 19th, 2020
Wendy
ace
This is great!
I especially like the expression of the woman in the back.
You should tag this for the street challenge!
August 19th, 2020
Lesley
ace
@onewing
Haha maybe so :)
August 19th, 2020
Lesley
ace
@fbailey
@pattyblue
Right place, right time for a change. I do have to admire the girl talking as she has even co-ordinated her mask to her outfit. Good girl!
August 19th, 2020
Lesley
ace
@farmreporter
Haha I did too. Ooh thank you. I will do that.
August 19th, 2020
365 Project
