Photo 576
Tree
This little weeping birch is my favourite tree in our garden. The dogs love lying under it on sunny days. I can see why - it provides excellent shade.
Autumn words - tree
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
841
photos
67
followers
91
following
Tags
tree
,
canopy
,
aug20words
Babs
ace
Love how this has an abstract feel to it.
August 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Looks like a lovely tree.
August 20th, 2020
