Tree by tinley23
Tree

This little weeping birch is my favourite tree in our garden. The dogs love lying under it on sunny days. I can see why - it provides excellent shade.

Autumn words - tree
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Babs ace
Love how this has an abstract feel to it.
August 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Looks like a lovely tree.
August 20th, 2020  
