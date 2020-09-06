Sign up
Photo 594
Fly poop
With doors and windows open in the warm weather, the flies get in and then get trapped behind the blinds in the living room.
This is the result of being such a lazy sod and only cleaning my windows once a month (if they're lucky).
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
365
iPhone 11 Pro
6th September 2020 10:52am
fly
poop
flies
