Photo 598
Bumper crop
My original little tomato plant is about to give us a bumper harvest. Good job we really like tomatoes.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
tomato
,
tomatoes
