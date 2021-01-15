Previous
Garden ornament?
Garden ornament?

I kid you not - a de-commissioned, 1985 fire appliance parked in someone’s front garden. Spotted on my new walk today.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Paul
This would have me scratching my head wondering why would someone have such a thing in their garden.
January 15th, 2021  
Etienne
Well spotted. It must be an efficient way to water the vegetable garden in the summer 😉
January 15th, 2021  
