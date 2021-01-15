Sign up
Photo 704
Garden ornament?
I kid you not - a de-commissioned, 1985 fire appliance parked in someone’s front garden. Spotted on my new walk today.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th January 2021 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire-engine
Paul
ace
This would have me scratching my head wondering why would someone have such a thing in their garden.
January 15th, 2021
Etienne
ace
Well spotted. It must be an efficient way to water the vegetable garden in the summer 😉
January 15th, 2021
