Photo 712
Dull as ditchwater
I’ve hurt my foot somehow so no walks for a few days. Meantime I thought I’d thrill you to bits with this from a few days ago 😉
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th January 2021 11:32am
Tags
mud
ditch
Wendy
ace
Well - it certainly does show the dreary winter weather that happens at this time of the year!
January 22nd, 2021
