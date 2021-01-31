Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 720
It’s a bit nippy out there today folks
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1081
photos
85
followers
114
following
197% complete
View this month »
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Latest from all albums
714
715
716
717
718
719
112
720
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
31st January 2021 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
ice
,
street
,
puddles
Pat Thacker
Brrr I can feel the cold. I've chickened out today, staying inside in the warm. A lovely capture of that cracked ice.
January 31st, 2021
KV
ace
Oh yeah... I can feel it with all of this ice and the icy puddle. Love your low perspective.
January 31st, 2021
xbm
Yes, a bit cold as the photo shows. At least it was sunny here.
January 31st, 2021
Lesley
ace
@pattyblue
I don’t blame you. It’s proper slippery.
January 31st, 2021
Lesley
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you. I was worried I’d slip over on the ice as I crouched there 😊
January 31st, 2021
Lesley
ace
@g3xbm
The sun is desperately trying to peep through, but the clouds are having none of it.
January 31st, 2021
KV
ace
@tinley23
very real worry... glad you didn’t slip... you managed to capture a great reflection in the puddle too.
January 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close