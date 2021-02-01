Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 721
A bit damp
Lovely sunny walk at Barton Turns today.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1083
photos
85
followers
114
following
197% complete
View this month »
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
Latest from all albums
716
717
718
719
112
250
720
721
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2021 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
flood
,
lake
moni kozi
Beautiful reflections. I love the symmetry created by the reflections.
February 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close