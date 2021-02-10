Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 729
Enjoying the sun
She had been sunbathing in that triangle of sun until I turned up with my camera.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1097
photos
85
followers
115
following
199% complete
View this month »
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
729
Latest from all albums
724
725
726
252
727
728
115
729
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th February 2021 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
winter
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
greyhound
JackieR
ace
they always have a 6th sense!!
February 10th, 2021
