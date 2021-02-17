Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 738
Lovely weather for a walk today, though the ground is still really muddy.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1115
photos
85
followers
121
following
202% complete
View this month »
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
Latest from all albums
6
734
735
7
736
737
8
738
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th February 2021 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mud
,
landscape
,
puddle
,
pylon
Pat Thacker
Love all those lines, I hope you had your wellies on.
February 17th, 2021
Lesley
ace
@pattyblue
I did - new, knee-high wellies. I was glad of them a few times.
February 17th, 2021
Boxplayer
ace
Yes I just go out in wellies now without thinking about it - everything is so sodden. Love a pylon by the way.
February 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close