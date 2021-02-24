Previous
Martian rock? by tinley23
Martian rock?

A few days ago I was watching the landing on Mars and they were talking about the rocks next to the wheel of the vehicle. They looked just like one of the rocks we have in our pond 😊
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
moni kozi
How interesting how that moss is growing on the rock.
February 24th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
My immediate thought was “a rolling stone gathers no moss”.
This makes a very nice feature.
February 24th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Watch out in case some tiny martian comes out of that rock, hehe. Beautiful and very crisp capture with lovely tones and details. I like that tiny plant rooting in the rock crevice.
February 24th, 2021  
