Pretty primula by tinley23
Pretty primula

I love how hardy these are, and always provide a dash of colour in the winter garden.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
moni kozi
So lovely and such an intense yellow.
March 3rd, 2021  
