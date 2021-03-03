Sign up
Photo 752
Pretty primula
I love how hardy these are, and always provide a dash of colour in the winter garden.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
primula
,
rainbow2021
moni kozi
So lovely and such an intense yellow.
March 3rd, 2021
