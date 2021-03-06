Hello beautiful

Previous
A local field often has a strange mix of animals. Today there were two of these, three ponies and a shaggy sheep. This one was very interested in Rosie and came over to pose for us.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Lesley

