Photo 759
Builders’ bags
There seems to be lots of people having driveways done at the moment. I guess it makes sense since we’re not allowed to have unnecessary workmen indoors.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
yellow
,
bag
,
builders
,
rainbow2021
