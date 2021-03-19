Sign up
Photo 768
Now the fun begins!
It made me think of William Blakes’s witty poem, Cradle Song:
Sleep, sleep, beauty bright,
Dreaming in the joys of night;
Sleep, sleep; in thy sleep
Little sorrows sit and weep.
Sweet babe, in thy face
Soft desires I can trace,
Secret joys and secret smiles,
Little pretty infant wiles.
As thy softest limbs I feel
Smiles as of the morning steal
O'er thy cheek, and o'er thy breast
Where thy little heart doth rest.
O the cunning wiles that creep
In thy little heart asleep!
When thy little heart doth wake,
Then the dreadful night shall break.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1208
photos
90
followers
127
following
210% complete
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
278
133
766
27
28
767
279
768
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
10th March 2021 1:26pm
Tags
car
,
blue
,
midwife
,
rainbow2021
