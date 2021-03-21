Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 770
Pansy
I do love pansies, but they always make me think of angry Yorkshire Terriers. 😊
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1216
photos
91
followers
129
following
210% complete
View this month »
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
Latest from all albums
280
768
135
281
769
282
29
770
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2021 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pansy
,
violet
,
rainbow2021
Ethel
ace
Beautiful shot. What a shame you have negative associations with pansies. They were my father’s favourite so I grow them every year.
March 21st, 2021
Lesley
ace
@ethelperry
Thanks Ethel. Not negative at all. They are one of my favourite flowers, and always make me smile 😊
March 21st, 2021
Brian Moody
ace
Great colour. Looks like it’s poking up through crocuses
March 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close