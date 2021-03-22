Sign up
Photo 771
Someone passed their driving test
...and immediately turned in to a litterer? 😏
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1219
photos
93
followers
114
following
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
6th March 2021 12:57pm
red
,
l
,
rainbow2021
