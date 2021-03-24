Previous
Lichfield by tinley23
Photo 773

Lichfield

Lichfield is the closest city to where I live, and in better times it is a lively and bustling city. I haven’t been for some time due to COVID restrictions but today I had an appointment there. After my appointment I took advantage of the empty streets to have a better look around, finishing with a takeaway coffee at the shop with the yellow planter in the centre of the pic. Other shots are (clockwise from top left):

1. Just a whimsical weathervane
2. Plaque on the King’s Head pub
3. A really good renovation of a derelict cinema
4. View from the lake in Beacon Park
5. The Garrick Theatre
6. Three Spires shopping precinct, eerily quiet at 11 am
7. View from Museum Gardens towards the cathedral. The statue in the foreground is Erasmus Darwin, who lived in Lichfield.
8. Thrales House (named after Samuel Johnson’s muse, Hester Lynch Thrale). This used to be our favourite restaurant in Lichfield, but is now a beauty salon.
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely collage of Lichfield highlights!
March 24th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
Looks a lovely place, never been.
March 24th, 2021  
