Photo 840
Eclipse
A pretty rubbish shot, but the clouds parted just enough for me to get a glimpse of the partial eclipse.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1526
photos
105
followers
129
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2021 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eclipse
JackieR
ace
Fabulous!! We had cloud the whole time ( as we do for super moons, meteor showers and any astro event!!)
June 10th, 2021
