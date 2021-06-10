Previous
Eclipse by tinley23
Photo 840

Eclipse

A pretty rubbish shot, but the clouds parted just enough for me to get a glimpse of the partial eclipse.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Lesley

tinley23
Lesley
JackieR ace
Fabulous!! We had cloud the whole time ( as we do for super moons, meteor showers and any astro event!!)
June 10th, 2021  
