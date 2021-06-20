Previous
Next
Ladybird larvae by tinley23
Photo 853

Ladybird larvae

We were sat watching a solitary robin on the lawn, and it kept jumping up to the tree and dropping down with something on its beak. When he went away we went to investigate, and found lots of these in the tree. They must be really tasty.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Never seen these before… cool shot.
June 28th, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
if it ate the aphids instead of the aphid-eaters you'd be twice as well off!
June 28th, 2021  
Lin ace
Cool capture - not familiar with those
June 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise