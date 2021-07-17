Sign up
Photo 882
Summer, at last
Rosie loves the sun but on days like this we try to keep her in the shade as much as we can.
Oh, and the plant in the pot is the celery that I posted on 16 May. It’ll soon be ready for munching.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Tags
dog
,
garden
,
summer
,
greyhound
