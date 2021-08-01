Sign up
Photo 891
Giant boy…or teeny-weeny man?
Having fun at the park with my grandson while the other grown-ups went to climb Helvellyn.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2021 9:40am
Tags
playground
,
child
,
climbing
Monica
Funny!
August 7th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
I'll go with giant boy.
August 7th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fun shot (but he's not a giant he just has very big bones 😂)
August 7th, 2021
Granny7
ace
Love it!
August 7th, 2021
