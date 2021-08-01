Previous
Giant boy…or teeny-weeny man? by tinley23
Giant boy…or teeny-weeny man?

Having fun at the park with my grandson while the other grown-ups went to climb Helvellyn.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Monica
Funny!
August 7th, 2021  
moni kozi
I'll go with giant boy.
August 7th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨
fun shot (but he's not a giant he just has very big bones 😂)
August 7th, 2021  
Granny7
Love it!
August 7th, 2021  
