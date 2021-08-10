Previous
Farm by tinley23
Farm

When it hasn’t been too wet, I like to take Rosie on a walk along the edge of local farm fields. We don’t go often (what with this being Britain) so there’s always something new to see. Lots of crops waiting to be harvested at the moment.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

