Photo 905
Help!
Our sunflower is over 3 metres tall now, and still no flower. It was grown from a seed and planted straight into the ground once it had reached about 20 cm. What have we done wrong?
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
6
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1699
photos
106
followers
130
following
247% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th August 2021 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflower
Monica
😳 Maybe it's looking for the sun?
August 24th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
You need just some more patience. I think
August 24th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Anyhow, at that height, you might just miss the bloom :)
August 24th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
You’ve done nothing wrong at all; it’s just going to be gi-huge when it does flower
August 24th, 2021
bkb in the city
Nice shot. Will be very interesting to see when it does
August 24th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s in there somewhere.
August 24th, 2021
