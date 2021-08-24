Previous
Next
Help! by tinley23
Photo 905

Help!

Our sunflower is over 3 metres tall now, and still no flower. It was grown from a seed and planted straight into the ground once it had reached about 20 cm. What have we done wrong?
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
😳 Maybe it's looking for the sun?
August 24th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
You need just some more patience. I think
August 24th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Anyhow, at that height, you might just miss the bloom :)
August 24th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
You’ve done nothing wrong at all; it’s just going to be gi-huge when it does flower
August 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Nice shot. Will be very interesting to see when it does
August 24th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s in there somewhere.
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise