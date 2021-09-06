Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 915
Sunset on The Gower
A few nights away in Wales
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1728
photos
105
followers
130
following
250% complete
View this month »
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Latest from all albums
912
441
255
442
256
913
914
915
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th September 2021 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
wales
Lin
ace
Love this - a must fav
September 6th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Beautiful!
September 6th, 2021
Heather
ace
Beautiful, Lesley!- the light- the colour! Fav
September 6th, 2021
Pat Thacker
Oh wow - so beautiful, you've certainly got some lovely weather for your break. Have a great time.
September 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close