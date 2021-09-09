Previous
Next
Sunflower by tinley23
Photo 921

Sunflower

A couple of days ago I posted a picture of our only sunflower, which had finally flowered, long after everyone else's had. I thought I'd show you how tall the thing grew before it flowered (that fence is 6ft (2 metres) tall)!
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Good heavens it is huge. Reminds me of Jack and the Beanstalk.
September 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise